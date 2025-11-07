Jacksonville shelter extending its hours during next week’s cold snap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City Rescue Mission is getting ready for next week’s cold weather.

It will extend its overnight shelter services on November 10 and 11, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below 40°F.

Those seeking shelter can check in at CRM’s New Life Inn campus at 234 W. State Street starting at 3:30 p.m. on both days.

“We will not turn anyone away,” said Paul Stasi, LCSW, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission. “We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities.”

The City Rescue Mission (CRM) is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that has been serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for 79 years.

It provides services to those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and addiction through its two campuses in the downtown and Lackawanna areas.

