Jacksonville sheriff announces dates, times for July townhalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and members of his staff will be hosting a series of townhalls in July.

“The Town Hall Meetings are the public’s chance to hear about the state of safety in Jacksonville, meet the men and women who patrol the different districts, and ask questions,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The scheduled meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m., are as follows:

District 5 (Baldwin, New Town, Northwest & Riverside): Monday, July 13 at Trinity Baptist Church Hammond Campus (800 Hammond Boulevard)

Monday, July 13 at Trinity Baptist Church Hammond Campus (800 Hammond Boulevard) District 3 (Mandarin & Southside): Tuesday, July 14 at The Church of Eleven22 Mandarin Campus (4911 Losco Road)

Tuesday, July 14 at The Church of Eleven22 Mandarin Campus (4911 Losco Road) District 4 (Avondale, Ortega & Westside): Thursday, July 16 at Hillcrest Baptist Church (7673 Collins Road)

Thursday, July 16 at Hillcrest Baptist Church (7673 Collins Road) District 2 (Arlington & Intracoastal West): Monday, July 20 at Impact Church (9501 Arlington Expressway STE. 245)

Monday, July 20 at Impact Church (9501 Arlington Expressway STE. 245) District 6 (Northside, San Mateo & Oceanway): Tuesday, July 21 at The Church of Eleven22 North Jax Campus (418 Starratt Road)

Tuesday, July 21 at The Church of Eleven22 North Jax Campus (418 Starratt Road) District 1 (Brooklyn, Downtown, Eastside, San Marco & Springfield): Thursday, July 23 at Aspire Church (1435 Atlantic Boulevard)

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