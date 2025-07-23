Jacksonville Sheriff answers community questions on viral traffic stop at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters took questions from neighbors Tuesday night about the viral traffic stop where a local man was injured.

Action News Jax showed you Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office body camera video from the arrest on Monday and told you about discrepancies between William McNeil Jr.’s cell phone video, the officers’ body camera, and the police report itself.

“We have to have somebody accountable for what has happened, and it has to be a balance between that accountability and the truth,” said BJ Butler, a community member.

BJ Butler was one of many people who attended a JSO town hall for patrol district 4 on Tuesday, where Waters answered questions about the incident.

He told community members delivering the information to the public was a priority.

“We could have been prohibited from releasing that information,” said Waters. “But the police officer involved, although he is under administrative investigation - that is why I can’t talk details about that part of it - he said please, please show that to the public.”

Waters also acknowledged there would be a negative response, which is something we have seen from some online and community groups in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee held a rally outside City Hall Tuesday, chanting, “justice for Will”.

While McNeil’s lawyers said police used excessive force, this is what Waters said about the stop.

“You have to do as the officers ask you to do,” said Waters. “It’s not negotiable. You can’t shut the door and say no and lock it.”

Once the administrative review of this incident is complete, the sheriff said he will share the outcome of the investigation. The state attorney’s office has already deemed Officer Bower did not commit any crime.

