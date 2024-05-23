Jacksonville Sheriff to give details on the recent arrest of a police officer

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will be discussing the “recent arrest of a JSO Police Officer” at a 5 p.m. news conference, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Action News Jax will have a crew at the briefing and you can watch it by clicking the link below or watching CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.