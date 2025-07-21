Jacksonville Sheriff to hold news conference on viral traffic stop arrest video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold a news briefing at 5 p.m. after a viral video from a February traffic stop made the rounds on social media this weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said during the news conference, “multiple angles of body-worn camera footage of the incident” will be shown.

Action News Jax told you Sunday that William McNeil Jr., the man in the video, confirmed he has retained civil rights lawyers Benjamin Crump and Harry Daniels to “fight for justice.”

According to McNeil, the stop began when officers pulled him over, claiming he was required to have his headlights on due to cloudy weather.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I said, so what did I did it wrong. He said well one, your headlights are off under this weather,” McNeil says in the video.

McNeil said he questioned the stop and asked for a supervisor, and that’s when the situation escalated.

Moments later, an officer is seen breaking the driver’s window and punching him. The video shows McNeil with his hands up, asking what’s happening, then being struck again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

McNeil’s legal team released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“What happened to William McNeil Jr. is a disturbing reminder that even the most basic rights — like asking why you’ve been pulled over — can be met with violence for Black Americans. William was calm and compliant. Yet instead of answers, he got his window smashed and was punched in the face, all over a questionable claim about headlights in broad daylight.

“This wasn’t law enforcement, it was brutality. All video from JSO should be released to ensure there is transparency for McNeil and the community. We demand full accountability from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and justice for William McNeil Jr.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.