Jacksonville Sheriff to join Tampa police to announce ‘major update’ into Foolio murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will be a “major update” in the investigation into the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Monday morning.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was shot and killed outside of a hotel in Tampa on June 23. He was there celebrating his 26th birthday.

In the past three years, Jones had survived two previous shooting incidents in Jacksonville.

Foolio was known for his popular rap videos with controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

JSO said in its social media post that, “Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will join Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez to announce a major update in the murder of Charles Jones, known as Julio Foolio.”

Action News Jax told you in June that Bercaw said indications are that the groups involved in the shooting all came from Jacksonville.

FOX13 Tampa Bay is reporting that police in Tampa will announce arrests in the case.

Updates on the case will begin at 1 p.m., JSO said in its post.

