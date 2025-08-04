Jacksonville Sheriff pushes 10:00 pm routine to keep teens safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Recreating a well-known message: It’s 10pm. Do you know where your kids are and who they’re with? Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters is urging parents to be vigilant.

We learned that another event, titled ‘fight fest’, was planned for Saturday near Friendship Fountain, where hundreds of kids met up the prior weekend. During our broadcast from JSO last week, Waters delivered this blunt message to parents.

“If your kids are caught after curfew, and they’re caught in a venue that it’s not permitted, we’re gonna break it up and if it’s after curfew we’re going to start arresting people.”, said Waters.

He says it’s a recipe for disaster when hundreds of teens are gathering late at night.

Three Big Things to Know:

In Clay County, an apparent domestic-related shooting has left two people dead. The sheriff’s office says it was called around 6:00 am to a home at Silver Point and County Road 220 in Middleburg. Sheriff Michelle Cook says a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody for shooting his parents, David Lee and Brandi Smith. Cook says the teen called authorities after the shooting, walked to a church, and was arrested.

Four people are facing an array of charges following a drug bust in Jacksonville’s Mixon Town neighborhood. Police say fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana were being sold from a house. Police also recovered six firearms. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the bust is part of a broader effort to curb drug trafficking in residential neighborhoods, particularly those involving fentanyl.

A celebration from Jacksonville to Germany - UNF grad Smilla Kolbe just took her first national title, clocking 2:02.57 in the women’s 800 meter final at the German Athletics Outdoor Championships. Kolbe is a native of Hanover, Germany and was a three-time All-American at UNF. Kolbe had one of the most decorated seasons in program history by becoming UNF’s first-ever Outdoor First Team All-American.

𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉! 🇩🇪🥇



Smilla Kolbe takes home her first national title clocking 2:02.57 in the women’s 800m final at the German Athletics Outdoor Championships!#SWOOP pic.twitter.com/vr1Td6Ka83 — UNF XC / Track & Field (@OspreyXCTF) August 3, 2025

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews