Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office addresses traffic and safety concerns for 2025–2026 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025–2026 school year has begun, bringing increased school traffic and safety concerns to Jacksonville.

JSO Traffic Enforcement Officer Kristy Monroe is offering tips to ensure student safety on the roads.

As students return to school, Officer Kristy Monroe emphasizes the importance of road safety in school zones.

Drivers are urged to slow down, watch for pedestrians and crossing guards, stop for school buses, and avoid using their phones while driving.

JSO Traffic Enforcement officers will be on high alert throughout the school year to ensure students travel safely to and from class.

The initiative aims to reduce accidents and improve safety for all road users.

🚨 𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏, 𝐉𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄 — 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! 🚨

The 2025–2026 school year is officially here, which means school traffic is back, too. #JSO Traffic Enforcement Officer Kristy Monroe is sharing tips to help keep all our scholars safe on the road.… pic.twitter.com/uJ6VTwgduG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 10, 2025

