Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office adds new dates for motorcycle safety course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced additional classes to its 2025 schedule for the S.M.A.R.T. free motorcycle safety course.

Date for the new classes

August 2, 2025

August 16, 2025

September 6, 2025

“Each motorcyclist will receive one-on-one training with our officers, who will teach you how to stay safe on your new motorcycle,” JSO posted on it’s Facebook page.

The acronym SMART stands for Safe Motorcycle and Rider Techniques, according to JSO. The goal of the course is to “help students demonstrate safe motorcycle riding techniques by negotiating commonly found street riding situations in a controlled and skill oriented manner,” JSO stated on its webpage.

