Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrest made in sexual battery case from 2023

Mijhael Williams was arrested for a sexual battery case that took place at the end of 2023.

Mijhael Williams was arrested for a sexual battery case that took place at the end of 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest in a sexual battery case from 2023.

On Nov. 29, police received information regarding a sexual battery that took place near 2400 Dunn Ave. Detectives with the Special Assault unit conducted an investigation and found that the suspect was also involved in a separate sexual battery that occurred at the same location.

JSO identified the suspect as 29-year-old Mijhael Levelle Williams.

On Sat., Feb. 9, 2024, Williams was located and arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Police are continuing to look for other potential victims. If you or know someone who has information to assist in this investigation, please contact JSO’s Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

