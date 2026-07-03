Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests 29 in internet sex solicitation sting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested 29 people — 24 men and five women — during a three-day operation targeting people using the internet to solicit sex, the agency announced.

The operation, dubbed “Operation County Line,” was conducted in partnership with the Intercept Task Force and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators targeted individuals using online sites to solicit or offer prostitution.

While prostitution is a misdemeanor offense, JSO said it remains a serious crime that fuels human trafficking and spreads disease in the community.

The following suspects were arrested:

Devin Alexander Douglas, 29

Daniel Howard Fields Jr., 54

Travis Lance Alvin Yokel, 48

Chung Minh Luong, 32

Kenneth Altiero, 40

Stacey Chanell Clayton, 39

Antonio Dion Upton, 31

Harvez Beaudy Pierre, 44

Jiaire Eustace Brown, 23

Shawn Michael Behner, 38

Louis Matt Nester, 57

Devon Lamar Atkinson, 33

Joshua Jay Brown, 47

Brandon Michael Thomas Sr., 51

Steven James Winsberg, 40

Cecelia Janae Walker, 28

Aman Aniyah Marrs, 24

Mohammed Tagelsir-Ma Mohammed, 33

Natorian Devert Apente Bell, 27

Nicholas Michael Male, 48

Jamie L Robins, 35

Joshua Jay Ohmann, 42

Carlos Coleman, 41

Roderick Lavaughn-Alexan Shuman II, 33

Paul Edward Curtis, 79

Darryl Charles Crooms Jr., 39

Kelly Gracy Kipp, 46

Gerald Martin Timmers, 47

Kamaria Anjelika Mills, 20

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is asking the public to report suspected prostitution or suspicious activity, whether online or in person.

Tips can be reported to the agency at 904-630-0500 or to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, available 24/7, at 1-888-373-7888.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.