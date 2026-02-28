Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests man after seizing more than 100k lethal doses of fentanyl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a man earlier this month after a large amount of illegal drugs, including 100k deadly doses of Fentanyl, were found in two of his residences.

According to JSO, they received a complaint about suspicious activity at a house on West 30th Street. An investigation was launched by detectives, which revealed 41-year-old Brandon Rollins used the house to sell narcotics. Also, detectives discovered Rollins used his apartment on Airport Center Drive to administer illegal activity.

On February 13, JSO’s SWAT Team served search warrants at both residences and found the following:

210.10 grams of Fentanyl (105K+ potentially lethal doses)

1.09 kilograms of Powder Cocaine

67.3 grams of Crack Cocaine

4 grams of Ecstasy

2.1 grams of MDMA

224.5 grams of Marijuana

4 firearms

$23,557 in cash

Several pieces of jewelry

JSO says Rollins has been arrested several times for narcotics-related incidents. In this case, he was arrested on charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Trafficking in Cocaine.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who suspects that there is something illegal in their neighborhood to contact them at their non-emergency number to report it (904.630.0500), or you can email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.