Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office finds missing 8-year-old boy safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 6:35 PM: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it found La’Meldrick and returned him home safely thanks to tips on social media.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

La’Meldrick Washington was last seen on Adams Lake Boulevard off Normandy Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Friday, JSO said.

The boy left his home after an argument with his guardian, and police have been searching for him since his disappearance was reported.

La’Meldrick is 4 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark colored shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with any information on La’Meldrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

