Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to give details on arrest of current police officer

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Generic)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of a current police officer.

Action News Jax will have a crew at the 11 a.m. news conference, and we will provide the latest updates as soon as they become available.

