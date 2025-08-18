Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosted annual Safety Fair at the Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Safety Fair at the Avenues Mall, bringing together families, first responders, and safety experts for a day dedicated to learning and fun.

The event focused on promoting community safety through interactive activities and sharing important safety tips.

Participants had the opportunity to engage with first responders and safety experts, fostering a collaborative effort to enhance public safety awareness.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]