Jacksonville police identify 9 officers removed from jail duties after injury of inmate who died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the initial incident report on what happened inside the Duval County Jail on Monday, April 7, that later led to one inmate’s death, and nine corrections employees being removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority.
The report also named those officers who were removed from duty.
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters first announced publicly on Tuesday that eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant are part of the active investigation into Charles Faggart’s death and have been stripped of their corrections authority.
According to the report released Monday, their names and identification numbers are:
- Sgt. W.H. Cox #76320
- Ofc. T.C. Pennamon #88613
- Ofc. G.L. Mckinnis #86574
- Ofc. D.D. Thomas #82590
- Ofc. M.E. Sullivan #84331
- Ofc. P.L. Collins #88641
- Ofc. A.K. Maygoo #88643
- Ofc. E. Kurtovic #84333
- Ofc. J.J. Bullard #88012
Action News Jax has requested the personnel reports for these correctional employees.
Additionally, JSO in a social media post also released the names of officers who may have witnessed or responded to the incident:
- Lt. S.M. Wesley #73341
- Lt. L. Dickens #31247
- Sgt. K.R. Clarida #68523
- Ofc. M.E. Prendergast #88989
- Ofc. M.M. Lane #88631
- Ofc. C.R. Morgan #83538
- Ofc. J.W. Clifton #83565
- Ofc. J.R. Baldwin #78053
- Ofc. J.E. Vertus #88658
- Ofc. H.T. Sanders #87392
Portions of the incident report are redacted, or crossed out.
JSO said this is to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
“Every document we release must be carefully checked to ensure that we do not violate Florida State Statute in the release of confidential information, or release exempt information prematurely, which would jeopardize the criminal investigation,” JSO said in a statement.
Action News Jax is continuing to go through the incident report and will have the latest updates
Timeline of events so far
Action News Jax told you Wednesday when Waters announced that he had asked the FBI to help investigate. Currently, the FBI said there is no open federal investigation.
On Thursday, Belkis Plata, the attorney representing Faggart’s family, said that he had died.
On Friday, two law enforcement sources told Action News Jax what happened in Duval County Jail prior to Faggart’s death.
Hundreds turned out Sunday for a march and a rally in front of JSO headquarters in downtown Jacksonville.
“I loved Charles and he deserved so much more than this. And that’s all I have to say,” said Caitlyn Benz, the mother of Faggart’s six-year-old son Lincoln.
