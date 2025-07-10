Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate who was arrested on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of Jayman Winn, an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, who died following a “medical emergency” on Wednesday.

Winn, 30, was admitted to the Duval County Jail on Monday on drug charges, JSO said in a news release.

JSO said Winn experienced medical distress early Wednesday morning while preparing for a court appearance.

Despite receiving medical aid from corrections personnel and jail medical staff, Winn was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Detectives from JSO’s Cold Case Unit are leading the investigation into Winn’s death, with assistance from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Currently, there are no known contacts between Winn and other inmates or officers, but the investigation is ongoing, JSO said.

The cause of Winn’s medical emergency remains unknown, and authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine further details.

