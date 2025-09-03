Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2015 cold case jewelry store robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 years, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) closed an investigation of a 2015 cold case with the arrest of 34-year-old Radarius McGauley.

According to JSO, a warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, and McGauley was already in custody when he was arrested.

McGauley and 24-year-old Kurt Dean entered a jewelry store on Edgewood Avenue to commit a robbery on November 19, 2015.

JSO says the owner of the store shot Dean; he died as a result.

McGauley fled the scene after the shooting.

JSO detectives selected this case for further review, with them reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

Eventually leading detectives to McGauley and his arrest.

McGauley is charged with felony murder because he was with Dean, according to JSO.

He is also being charged with Armed Burglary with Assault or Battery, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

