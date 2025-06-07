Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to stranded boat at Hanna Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to a boat stranded on the shore at Hanna Park on May 24.

Officers quickly recovered the boat from the beach and successfully pushed it back into the sea.

“A beached boat can cause a hazard for beachgoers, not to mention a big expense for the boat’s owner. Our officers went the extra mile to make sure that wasn’t the case,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

As a reminder, JSO advised people to never forget boating safety equipment, sunscreen, and water to stay hydrated.

“And when the fun is done, remember to fully secure your boat. We don’t want to feature your vessel in our next video,” said JSO.

