Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest in deadly Pritmore Road shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gavin Rickard, 19, was shot and killed in the area of Pritmore Rd.

Officers responded at around 10:10 p.m. when a call came in about a person shot. Police found a man lying dead on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

A newly released arrest report said the victim was shot at least once. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.

During JSO’s initial investigation, several shell casings were found. Crime scene detectives also discovered blood, a smoking device, and bullet strikes on the porch where the victim lived.

“A witness stated that when she arrived home around 10:00 p.m., she began unpacking groceries,” the report read. “She stated Wilkins Dessalines (suspect), 33, was outside on his porch, staring at her, which made her feel uncomfortable. She called the victim (Rickard) while the victim was at work and sought his advice because she did not feel safe going back outside.”

The report continued to describe that Rickard came home around 10 p.m. and went to his porch to smoke tobacco like he usually does. That is when the witness heard seven gunshots and saw someone running in the same direction as the suspect’s home.

JSO said it canvassed the area and contacted Dessalines at his apartment. He was detained and brought in for questioning.

While some of the report is redacted, it mentions several firearms were collected during a search warrant. Two of the firearms that were taken as evidence were 9mm handguns.

Dessalines was arrested for second-degree murder.

