Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 83-year-old suffering from dementia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

James Z. Ward missing JSO Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 83-year-old suffering from dementia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for James Z. Ward, an 83-year-old male suffering from dementia, who has been reported missing from Northwest Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was last seen around 7:30 AM near the 6100 block of Ramar Court and is believed to have walked away from the area. Due to his medical condition, authorities are urgently seeking his location to ensure his safety.

Description:

  • Name: James Z. Ward
  • Age: 83 years old
  • Height: 5′11″
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Hair Color: Silver/White
  • Clothing: Black pants, black shirt, no glasses

If you have seen Mr. Ward or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!