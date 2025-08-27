Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks man who tried to smash ATM with brick on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is searching for a man after he was seen using a brick to break an ATM camera on San Jose Boulevard last week.

According to JSO, District 3 officers responded to a burglary at a bank on August 19.

Officers reviewed security footage after speaking to the manager. JSO says the footage showed the suspect walking up to the ATM and trying to use a brick to smash the camera lens.

Shortly after, he took the same brick to hit the ATM and then tried to open it with his bare hands.

JSO says the suspect did not walk away with any cash.

Due to the failed attempt, the camera was able to capture a clear photo of the suspect.

JSO encourages anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at 904-630-0500. Also, those who want to stay anonymous can contact First Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

