Jacksonville shooting at Tipsy’s Bar and Grill raises concerns for nearby businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A late-night fight at a Jacksonville bar turned violent early Sunday morning, leaving three people injured and a man in his early twenties in police custody. Investigators said the shooting happened inside Tipsy’s Bar and Grill, a popular nightlife spot, prompting renewed concerns about safety in the area.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers were called to the bar around 3:30 a.m. Police say when they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say a woman was shot in the ankle, a man was shot in the lower back, and a security guard was shot in the rear. All three victims are expected to survive.

Detectives said the shooting began after a fight broke out inside the bar. During the chaos, police say a security guard tackled the suspect and held him until officers arrived.

A nearby resident, Quran Kenny, praised the security guard’s actions.

“I feel like the security guy did his job. He tried his best, and because of that, they’re still alive. They’re in the hospital, but they’re not dead,” Kenny said.

While police continue investigating what led up to the shooting, nearby business owners say this is not an isolated incident.

Early Sunday morning, flashing red and blue lights could be seen through the fog at Tipsy’s Bar and Grill, but for nearby business owners, scenes like this are becoming all too familiar.

Across the street, Malik, the owner of Fragrance Body Oilz, said violence tied to the bar has become a regular concern.

“This is kind of a frequent thing,” Malik said.

Malik says many of his employees are young students, and repeated shootings in the area have forced him to change how he operates his business. He says he no longer keeps his store open late out of concern for the safety of his workers and customers.

“ We can’t stay open late with this kind of thing happening in the neighborhood, so just on my conscience, I can’t keep these young people here in for myself, just the safety of our employees,” Malik said.

He says improving safety will take more than just police response.

“More JSO presence, but there has to be a accountability on the owners of the business owners of the building so we can keep this community safe and clean,” Malik said.

Malik also says the impact of late-night activity stretches beyond violence, pointing to the mess left behind after busy nights.

“So every morning we have to come out and clean ourselves,” he said.

He adds that some of the behavior goes even further.

“ Two or 3 o’clock in the morning, people are urinating on my business and the businesses next-door to our house,” Malik said.

In addition to Sunday’s shooting, Malik says another shooting occurred at the bar in October, when two men were shot following another fight.

As of Sunday night, people were still gathered at the bar, despite a sign posted on the building stating that weapons are not allowed. Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

