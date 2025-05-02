Jacksonville slashes permit wait times with new tech-driven plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Jacksonville, getting a permit used to feel like a never-ending process — whether you were trying to open a new business or build a home.

But city leaders say those days are coming to an end, thanks to a new plan that’s already speeding things up.

It’s called an eight-point action plan, and it’s all about cutting down red tape and modernizing the way the city handles permits even further.

“We’re building a smarter, faster, and more collaborative permitting process,” said Nina Sickler, Jacksonville’s Director of Public Works.

“That includes hiring more staff and even using artificial intelligence to handle repetitive tasks — freeing up city workers for more complex reviews,” said Sickler.

“Residential permit review times used to average 25 days. The goal was to get that down to 15. Now? It’s just 8 days,” said Wanyonyi Kendrick, Chief Information Officer for the City of Jacksonville.

“It’s helping commercial projects move faster than ever before,” said Kendrick.

The plan officially launched in February and is expected to be fully rolled out sometime next year.

Mayor Donna Deegan says it’s not just about saving time — it’s about using the city’s resources more efficiently.

“So far, the staff time we’ve saved is worth $10.6 million. That doesn’t necessarily mean more money in the budget — but it means we can get more done with what we have,” said Deegan.

City leaders say more improvements are coming as they continue to streamline the process.

