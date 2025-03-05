Jacksonville substitute teacher arrested, charged with child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local substitute teacher is now in custody, charged with child abuse.

According to the arrest report, Geanene White was subbing on Feb. 12th and asked a student to get into a small group. Allegedly, that student refused and her frustration grew.

The report said she then asked the class “who in here can beat him up?” and four kids raised their hands. White allegedly called them out one by one to fight the victim as she watched.

In the report, it said the kids hit the victim multiple times on his head and throughout his body, and she then pushed him, causing him to hit a desk.

According to the report, when the fights were done, White grabbed the student “by the collar of his shirt and dragged him”.

White allegedly denied her involvement in the incident and advised that she only tried to pick the victim up from the ground following 2 separate fights that occurred in the class.

She also said that she did not ask anyone if they could “beat up” nor did she encourage them to fight, that is according to the report.

White is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It’s still unclear which school White was working in when this incident happened.

