Jacksonville Symphony Receives $3 Million Gift

The Jacksonville Symphony announces it has received an extraordinary gift of $3 million from the Terry Family Foundation.

In a release, the symphony states that part of the donation will support its esteemed Pops Series, improvements to Jacoby Symphony Hall, and the Symphony’s long term financial stability.

The Terry Family has been a prominent and long time supporter of the Jacksonville Symphony. Over the years C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry have contributed a total of about $3.3 million and provided leadership on the Jacksonville Symphony Board and Symphony Guild.

The Terry Theatre was made possible by donations from the family - a 600-seat recital and performance hall that stands as a testament to their passion for the arts. C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry frequently attended concerts and maintained a close friendship with then Music Director and Conductor Roger Nierenberg from 1984 to 1998.

“We are deeply grateful to the Terry Family Foundation for their remarkable generosity,” said Steven B. Libman, President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony. “Their legacy will continue to inspire and elevate the Symphony’s work for years to come.”

“on behalf of the Foundation, we are happy to carry on and expand my aunt and uncle’s support,” said Betsy Cox, Terry Family Foundation President. “Not only did they enjoy attending orchestra concerts, they also believed that the Jacksonville Symphony was a vital investment in the Northeast Florida community-a sentiment still shared by the Foundation as we continue their legacy of support. I continue to be impressed by the variety of concerts and programs the Symphony offers and have seen the artistry and community impact continue to grow.”

“The gift is an outstanding investment in the Symphony’s future,” said Courtney Lewis, Music Director of the Jacksonville Symphony. “Our musicians take great pride in performing in Jacoby Symphony Hall, and this gift will enhance the concert experience both on and off the stage. I am incredibly thankful for their belief in our mission and their commitment to the future of symphonic music in Jacksonville.”

“Both Herman and Mary Virginia were dedicated supporters of the Symphony, attending performances regularly and championing its mission throughout their lifetimes,” said Kathleen Shaw, Executive Vice President of the Terry Family Foundation. “This gift honors their enduring legacy and continued impact on the Northeast Florida arts community and beyond.”

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

