Jacksonville Transportation Authority announces app, policy changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is making app and policy changes that could impact you.

Starting May 1, people who buy a bus fare through the MyJTA mobile app will automatically get a refund after they meet the fare equivalent of a daily, three-day, weekly, or monthly pass, JTA announced in a news release Wednesday.

The app will automatically calculate the best possible fare for you.

If you activate multiple single-day passes and your spending amount is more than the price of a multi-day pass, the cost difference will automatically be refunded to your original form of payment.

JTA said this fare-capping policy means you will pay no more than $65 in fares over 31 days.

“These changes will put money back into the pockets of our patrons, making it more affordable than ever to use our fixed-route services, " JTA CEO Nat Ford said in the news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JTA is making another change that specifically impacts riders 65 and older.

Riders 65 years and older can now use their Florida-issued driver’s license or Florida State identification in addition to their JTA Senior STAR Card to board JTA fixed-route buses for free.

JTA said identification cards from other states will not be accepted, and there are currently no changes to the STAR Card policy.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.