Jacksonville Transportation Authority announces community meetings across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is hosting a series of community meetings to solicit input and share its latest initiatives aimed at improving connectivity in Northeast Florida.

These meetings will provide community members with an overview of the JTA’s services, including the fixed-route bus, First Coast Flyer, and paratransit offerings. Additionally, the JTA will highlight programs such as My Ride 2 School, which supports students’ transportation needs.

Throughout the past year, the JTA has implemented various improvements and efficiencies in its service delivery, focusing on enhancements that benefit both the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida communities. These changes aim to foster greater accessibility and reliability in the transportation network.

At each community gathering, attendees will have opportunities to engage with JTA representatives, providing feedback and learning about the initiatives designed to better connect neighborhoods.

The JTA emphasizes that its services are centered around the riders, aiming to move people efficiently and courteously.

Meeting dates and details:

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 11:00 am – 1:00 pm5:00 pm – 7:00 pmFSCJ DowntownLarge Auditorium501 W. State Street, #A1068Jacksonville, FL 32202

11:00 am – 1:00 pm5:00 pm – 7:00 pmFSCJ DowntownLarge Auditorium501 W. State Street, #A1068Jacksonville, FL 32202 Wednesday, January 7, 2026 9:00 am – 11:00 amWilliam Gulliford Community Center 4870 Ocean Street Jacksonville, FL 32233

9:00 am – 11:00 amWilliam Gulliford Community Center 4870 Ocean Street Jacksonville, FL 32233 Thursday, January 8, 2026 5:00 pm – 8:00 pmPablo Creek Public Library Community Room A13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246

5:00 pm – 8:00 pmPablo Creek Public Library Community Room A13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246 Tuesday, January 13, 2026 10:00 am – 12:00 pm 5:30 pm – 7:30 pmLegends CenterDouble Classroom5130 Soutel DriveJacksonville, FL 32208

10:00 am – 12:00 pm 5:30 pm – 7:30 pmLegends CenterDouble Classroom5130 Soutel DriveJacksonville, FL 32208 Wednesday, January 14, 2026 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Regency Square Public Library Community Room B9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225

3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Regency Square Public Library Community Room B9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225 Thursday, January 15, 2026 1:00 pm–3:00 pm Regency Square Public Library Community Room B9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225

