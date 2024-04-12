Jacksonville University celebrates 90th Anniversary and annual Charter Day of Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University is marking its 90th Anniversary and its 9th annual Charter Day of Service.

This large volunteer event has symbolized JU’s commitment to the community since 2015.

The JU Men’s Lacrosse Team traded in their lacrosse sticks for rakes to help out on this charter day.

“We are putting mulch out, first we got all the leaves up and then we are wiping down all the windows and toys and just making it nice and clean for all the kids,” said Ethan Duerk, a lacrosse player.

More than 800 volunteers teamed up with 38 organizations throughout the Arlington community and Jacksonville overall.

Over the years, the university’s primary volunteer event has grown and provided valuable services across the area.

Volunteers have helped more than 112 organizations.

Collected more than 28,000 pounds of food, planted more than 200 trees, and accounted for more than 30,000 volunteer hours

Danielle Della Rocca is a JU alum, and she has been a part of every Charter Day since the start in 2015.

“I feel like it just started with like the student groups and the athletics and now it is a whole campus-wide event, everyone takes pride in it,” said Danielle.

Danielle said for her, the importance of Charter Day is giving back to a place that’s provided her with so much.

“This place has given me everything, so I want to give it everything back to make it the best possible,” said Danielle.

Friday marked the 9th annual Charter Day, their largest volunteer event yet, with hopes next year will be even bigger.

