Jacksonville University hosting its 10th annual Charter Day of Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University is celebrating its 91st anniversary by hosting its annual Charter Day of Service on Friday, April 11th.

Charter Day of Service, launched in 2015, is part of JU President Tim Cost’s initiative to make a positive impact in the Jacksonville community.

This day is filled with students, faculty and staff stepping away from classrooms and offices to take part in a morning service, volunteering with organizations throughout Arlington and Jacksonville.

Emma Ganey, Director of Community Relations at Jacksonville University, discussed this special event on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

“We go out into the community, we provide volunteer hours, we serve and then we come back together on campus, and we celebrate. We celebrate every year that our anniversary comes, it’s the year that our charter was signed was April 16th, 1934, so we are celebrating 91 years this year. Our annual Charter Day of Service is just a day to give back, impact this community that has celebrated us for 91 years.”

This yearly celebration continues to expand, with JU having supported more than 120 organizations, provided over 33,000 volunteer hours and collected over 30,000 pounds of food over the past decade.

JU collaborates with multiple community partners including Ascension St. Vincent’s, Pace Center for Girls and VyStar Credit Union, providing students with unique opportunities to engage and gain experience in the community.

“Our nursing students, they go to Ascension every year, and we have students that go out and they go to the Humane Society every year. We have students that go to certain locations, and they get excited for this day of service. They email me and they’re ready to sign up when the sign-up opens and they want to go, they want to see these organizations, they meet people there and it just it creates unique opportunities for them that they can’t get in the classroom.”

Following Charter Day of Service, volunteers and community partners are invited back to campus for a Celebration Luncheon with special entertainment, games and raffle prizes.

For more information on Charter Day of Service, visit https://www.ju.edu/charterday/





