Jacksonville University music students to play final concerts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University music students will bid their final farewell in a series of concerts.

The performances mark the last of the university music programs that are being cut.

Action News Jax has been reporting on the elimination of university degree programs and the layoffs of 40 faculty members since it was first announced on April 15.

Imani Waters will graduate this spring, but said she planned to stay for another year before she learned her degree program was being terminated.

Now she is gearing up for the last of the university’s concerts and says emotions are high.

“It’s a very bittersweet feeling,” she said.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville University will play its final orchestra concert at 7:30. The concert will be live-streamed at this link:

https://youtube.com/live/DyMeNUhhRLY?feature=share

The university’s choir will host its final performance the following night on Thursday. The choir concert starts at 7:30, too.

Concert organizers suggest early arrival at the Terry Concert Hall. They are expecting seats to fill quickly.

