Jacksonville University’s accreditation reaffirmed after a year of financial challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears the financial health of Jacksonville University is improving after its accreditation was reaffirmed.

Action News Jax first reported last year JU received a warning from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

This meant JU risked losing its accreditation, which could affect funding and degree recognition.

Since then, the school has taken numerous controversial cost-cutting measures, including eliminating majors and laying off 40 faculty members to get its budget under control. It led to a faculty demand for a vote of no confidence and censure of University President Tim Cost.

I have also obtained the confidential details of the JU faculty vote of no confidence and censure of JU President Tim Cost that outlines their concerns and recommendations pic.twitter.com/7yILF3XAH1 — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) April 19, 2025

The new accreditation is through 2033.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

President Cost said the decision reflects how much effort people across campus have put in over the past year. He said the result “validates the comprehensive work of our entire campus community – faculty, staff and Trustees – and ensures our ability to deliver the quality education that defines Jacksonville University.”

Cost also noted that SACSCOC recognized the “tremendous progress” JU has made both financially and operationally since last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.