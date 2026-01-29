Jacksonville veterinarian weighs in on how to keep pets safe during cold snap 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As you prepare to bundle up for this weekend’s cold snap, our four-legged friends need to bundle up as well.

Our First Alert meteorologists say “feel like” temperatures could drop as low as the single digits starting Sunday.

“They can feel how cold it is, especially if they’re not used to being out in the weather all the time,” said retired Veterinarian Dr. Richard Williams.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dr. Williams has more than 40 years of experience practicing veterinary medicine. He says that despite dogs and cats having fur coats, they still can get frostbite from the cold weather.

He said, “They’re going to start trembling and shaking initially, and they’re just going to be, obviously, sort of be in distress from it.”

The best thing pet owners can do is limit their pet’s time outside during the cold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

"Cut your walks a little shorter than what they’re used to, and they’ll usually do fine," said Dr. Williams. “If they can’t bring them in, try to provide some extra heat in their dog pens or places like that.”

If your pet displays any signs of frostbite, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.