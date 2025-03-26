Jacksonville winner gets $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Illinois lottery player won an estimated $344 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but a lucky winner in Jacksonville matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The winning Florida ticket was sold at Oak & Stockton Corner, 1620 Stockton St.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The winner in Illinois was the only ticket to match all six balls. The winning numbers were 1-5-17-39-62 and Megaplier 2.

The last Mega Millions winner was Jan. 17 when an Arizona player won the $112 million.

The jackpot will reset to $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.