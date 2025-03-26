Local

Jacksonville winner gets $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Illinois lottery player won an estimated $344 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but a lucky winner in Jacksonville matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The winning Florida ticket was sold at Oak & Stockton Corner, 1620 Stockton St.

The winner in Illinois was the only ticket to match all six balls. The winning numbers were 1-5-17-39-62 and Megaplier 2.

The last Mega Millions winner was Jan. 17 when an Arizona player won the $112 million.

The jackpot will reset to $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

