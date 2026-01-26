Jacksonville woman accused of assault during ICE operation released under strict conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during an ICE operation has been released under strict conditions following a federal detention hearing.

Jennifer Cruz faces both state and federal charges connected to a January 13 incident along Beach Boulevard. A federal judge approved her release under pretrial supervision, citing arguments from her defense related to her character and conduct following her arrest.

Cruz’s attorney said she expressed immediate remorse after the incident.

“On the way to jail, she called her daughter and said I was wrong and I wish I had the opportunity to apologize to law enforcement, ’ and that speaks volumes about the true measure of this woman’s character. I think the judge was appropriately influenced in her direction because of that,” said Cruz’s Attorney Alan Ceballos.

Her attorney, Alan Ceballos, also said he appreciated the judge’s decision to grant release.

“We’re very pleased that his honor listened to the argument, presented supporting the release,” said Ceballos.

During the hearing, prosecutors played arrest footage showing Cruz being approached by a trooper for recording on her phone while driving, a violation of Florida’s hands-free law. Officers later learned her license had been suspended since June of last year. Investigators said Cruz drove away, was stopped again, and refused to hand over her keys.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges and is facing a $40,000 bond. During earlier court proceedings, Cruz told the judge she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and had been taking medication since 2016.

Under the conditions of her release, Cruz must report to pretrial services, surrender her passport, submit to drug testing, avoid drugs and alcohol unless prescribed, and remain in Florida. Her daughter will serve as her custodian. Once the bond paperwork is completed, Cruz will be eligible for release.

At this time, it remains unclear whether Cruz will be returned to the Bradford County Jail to complete release paperwork or released from federal custody today.

