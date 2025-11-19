Jacksonville woman accused of attempted murder in Clay County arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a Jacksonville woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies said she tried to kill her estranged daughter with a knife.

Serpil Nebiye Adams, 62, was taken into custody without incident around 1 a.m. at the CCSO substation on Blanding Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies confirmed Adams had an active warrant for attempted homicide after an alleged knife attack the day before.

According to investigators, Adams entered her daughter’s home in Clay County through the garage.

The victim called 911, and deputies found a trail of blood leading from the residence to a vehicle, according to the police report.

Authorities say Adams was identified by both her daughter and a law enforcement photograph.

CCSO said Adams was booked into the Clay County Jail. She is being held on a second-degree attempted murder charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.