Jacksonville woman accused of leaving child in hot car while shoplifting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges after police say she left a child inside a hot car while shoplifting.

Police say 27-year-old Destiny Janae James was arrested on August 21 at a Publix.

Firefighters found the child inside an unlocked SUV.

The child was sweating and distressed in the 91-degree heat, but was later stabilized by the emergency crew.

Police say James tried to leave with $234 in groceries without paying. Officers recovered the items from her car.

James is charged with child neglect and petit theft. The child was released to the family.

