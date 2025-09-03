Jacksonville woman arrested after 3 dogs found dead in apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is facing several animal cruelty charges after police say they found three dead puppies and a severely malnourished dog inside her apartment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jada Samone Warren was arrested on August 29 following an investigation that began when Animal Care and Protective Services responded to a possible animal cruelty call at an apartment on LaBelle Street.

Police say they found a strong odor inside the unit, along with a lethargic, malnourished dog and a crate containing three dead puppies.

A fourth puppy was alive but underweight and suffering from hookworms.

Police say Warren admitted she was responsible for the animals but left them unattended for several days.

The surviving dog showed signs of starvation, dehydration, and anemia.

Two of the deceased puppies reportedly tried to survive by eating another that had died, according to JSO.

Warren is facing three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of cruelty to animals.

Investigators noted Warren left the animals without food and water, which directly led to their deaths.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.