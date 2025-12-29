Jacksonville woman in custody, accused of shooting boyfriend in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police said they have a woman in custody Monday morning and are questioning her after she told them she shot her boyfriend.

Officers were called to 11833 N. Main St. just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Officers arrived and located a woman who said she just shot her boyfriend, the news release states. The victim, a man in his late 20s, was located walking down N. Main St near Interstate 295, police said. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his left side, police said.

“The initial investigation revealed there was a domestic dispute between the victim and suspect, that turned physical,” the news release states. “During the physical dispute, the suspect shot the victim at least one time.”

