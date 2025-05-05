Local

Jacksonville woman hit by car on US Highway 1 dies

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 45-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday on US Highway 1. She was struck at about 11:55 p.m. as a blue 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on the highway.

The woman was walking within the intersection of Highway 1 and Fairfax Street when she was hit by the Volkswagen driven by a 25-year-old Jacksonville man.

