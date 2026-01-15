Jacksonville woman protesting ICE enforcement punched FHP trooper, Attorney General says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ICE made its presence known in Northeast Florida on Wednesday, running joint operations with the Florida Highway Patrol throughout our area.

On Thursday morning, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of Jacksonville woman Jennifer Cruz.

This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.



But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vw28UPJ9Kn — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026

He said she punched a trooper in the face during immigration enforcement operations. Action News Jax has learned she’s currently out on bond.

We have requested Cruz’s arrest report from FHP and have not yet received it.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to for the official launch of the first carbon ion therapy program in America.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan asked DeSantis about the recent uptick of ICE activity in Northeast Florida and he discussed Cruz’s arrest:

“I do know there was a woman who came out and assaulted one of our troopers. Let me just tell you guys, this is not Minneapolis. That is not gonna end well for you in Florida. You have a right to go out there and criticize government policy, you can go out there and protest, obviously within respected zones. But the idea that you’re gonna assault one of our troopers is unacceptable and you are gonna face consequences as a result of that.”

Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan will have the latest on ICE operations in Northeast Florida beginning on FOX30 at 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.