Jacksonville woman says her Tree Hill townhome is moldy and unsafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says her family’s health and safety are at risk because of her Tree Hill townhome conditions. Tests given to Action News Jax show high levels of mold. She’s only been able to use one room in her unit because her family has been without AC for weeks.

Action News Jax Jasmine Butler walked through the unit Monday.

Beyond the AC, she’s raised concerns about several issues we saw in the unit: mold, termites, and damaged floors she believes were caused by a water leak.

“I keep telling them like it’s hot,” Gonzalez said.

Her unit sat at 91 degrees with fans blowing warm air. It’s been nearly three weeks since they’ve had working AC.

“No matter how many times I sit there and tell her or the other person that’s been reaching out to me, they’re not doing anything,” Gonzalez said.

She says she’s lived here for almost 2 years. In mold test she bought on her own, they say high levels of mold throughout the unit.

“It could have been fixed from day one; they just don’t listen to their tenants,” Gonzalez said.

She shared messages with us as of 1:40 p.m. Monday. They show Gonzalez following up with the property manager at Tree Hill Townhomes and Apartments on all of these issues. It wasn’t until 6:51 p.m. Monday that she received a response after weeks, about 3 new AC units being installed. Maintenance workers showed up not long after Action News Jax called the property manager, and several numbers listed on the leasing office door for comment.

Gonzalez says she hopes this is the first step towards getting the help she and her family needs.

"You know I want them to fix what needs fixing," Gonzalez said.

At the leasing office, no one came to the door, and we have not heard back about their plans to address the mold and other issues in her unit. We did speak with another resident in passing off camera who says he constantly calls the same property manager with no response.

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