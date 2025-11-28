Jacksonville Zoo celebrates senior animal residents for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Thanksgiving, the zoo is celebrating its senior animal residents, who have touched the lives of countless visitors over the years.

The zoo is committed to providing care for animals through all stages of life, ensuring that senior animals receive daily enrichment and specialized medical care to thrive beyond typical expectations in the wild.

Among the senior residents are Theo the Capybara, who is 12 years old, and Anastasia the Ring-tailed Lemur, who is 30 years old.

Olivia the Stanley Crane, at 42 years old, and Faraja the Giraffe, who is 20 years old, are also part of the zoo’s cherished senior group.

Buddy the Giant Otter, aged 17, and Boston the Siamang, who is 43 years old, round out the list of these remarkable animals.

