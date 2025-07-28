Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is helping you plan your last days of summer fun

Jacksonville, Fla — $5 Days continue through the end of July

To help you make the most of your visit, here are a few tips:

Dress for the weather, it’s HOT bring a refillable water bottle (refill stations available), and take breaks in shaded or indoor areas.

Need to cool off? Visit the Cool Zone in Riverview Courtyard, now equipped with misting fans brought to you by East Coast Sports!

Purchase your tickets online in advance. Walk-up tickets are not available.

Food and drinks are available for purchase throughout the park.

The Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is cashless; you can use debit cards, credit cards, and Apple Pay.

The Zoo may be busier than usual. Use the map to plan your visit to your favorite habitats.

$5 Days are popular! Carpool if possible. Follow staff and directional signage for any available overflow parking.

Jax Zoo and Gardens stock (Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

The “Frozen in Time “ exhibit continues through August 2nd

Frozen in Time: An Ice Age Adventure. Explore a trail featuring over 35 full-scale, scientifically accurate animatronics with realistic movements and sounds, including all your favorites such as the woolly mammoth, saber-toothed tiger, cave bears, and more. Dig for fossils, learn about different types of glaciers, and even have a snowball fight in Florida!

Admission to Frozen in Time is included with Total Experience tickets. À la carte tickets are available to purchase in-person at the Zoo.

JAX ZOO -1 (Michelle Thibodeau )

Adult Zoo Camp

Do you crave learning and having fun simultaneously? Are you looking for a way to feel like a kid again, surrounded by peers? Adult Zoo Camp in the Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be the place for you! This will be a 6-hour day full of fun, exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, and even a cocktail hour. The focus is on having fun, while also learning through a combination of discussions and hands-on activities.

Summer Evening Edition! Friday, August 8th, 2025; 3pm - 9pm.

What is included:

6 hours of educational programming

Hands-on activity related to animal care or animal habitat care

Animal ambassador interaction

Behind-the-scenes experiences & special animal viewing

Discussions and talks from expert zoo staff

Camp Fees:

Members: $135/day

Non-members: $150/day

*Email Education@jacksonvillezoo.org for any questions

