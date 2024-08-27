Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens mourns the loss of two brother bonobos due to bacterial infection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is grieving the loss of two beloved bonobos, Jumanji and Jenga, who died after contracting Shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection.

Their deaths, announced on Monday, come just four days after the zoo reported the passing of Bulera, a 35-year-old female western lowland gorilla, who also succumbed to the same infection.

Jumanji, born in 1996 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, moved to the Jacksonville Zoo in 2008 with his parents and sister. The zoo described him as “a sweet and gentle soul, a laid-back kind of guy who was friendly to all other bonobos.” His younger brother, Jenga, was born at the Jacksonville Zoo in 2011 and was known for his playful nature and ability to bring smiles to people’s faces. “Jenga was a goofball that loved to play with others and cause a little mischief,” the zoo shared.

The Jacksonville Zoo reported that male bonobos typically stay with their mothers for life, relying on them for protection and social status. After the death of their mother in 2018, Jumanji took on the role of supporting Jenga through the transition. Both brothers had pre-existing heart conditions, which made them more vulnerable to the effects of Shigella.

Shigella, which primarily affects the intestines, causes symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, and dehydration. The infection spreads through contact with feces, food, or water and can be particularly severe in apes. The zoo noted that while the exact source of the infection remains uncertain, it could have been introduced by an asymptomatic ape or, though less likely, a staff member.

The zoo has implemented extensive care efforts and precautions to prevent further spread of the infection among its apes.

“As difficult as it is to lose Jumanji and Jenga, our Animal Health and Care teams remain committed to doing everything possible to help the apes recover from this infection,” the zoo stated. They also reported significant progress among other affected apes, who are at various stages of treatment and recovery.

The zoo has asked for continued support from the community during this challenging time and has provided more information on its website about the infection and how the public can assist.

