Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens unveils spring/summer events for all ages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is bringing a wild experience straight to you. Through their outreach programs, they travel to schools and community groups across Northeast Florida, offering hands-on experiences with their animal ambassadors and a chance to connect with nature like never before.

Emily Blum and Curtis Dvorak from the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to share their experiences engaging with the community and to highlight upcoming events.

“During Summer, not only do we have six zoo camps going on, but we are almost out in the community every single day on one or two outreaches. It’s actually our busiest season because we visit other summer camps, we also go to many early childhood centers,” said Blum.

Animals such as Death’s Head Cockroaches, snakes, tortoises, lizards and armadillos are taken out into the community to educate and showcase some of the animals found at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Emily Blum with Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Emily is holding Death's Head Cockroaches (Kristine Bellino )

However, Dvorak says these outreach programs are not possible without the help of the community, “Our entire education department, what they do on campus and around our community all over Northeast Florida even as far down as Daytona. It’s only because of the massive support we get, whether it’s donations and also obviously coming to the park, come to the zoo.”

The Zoo is celebrating 100 years at its home along the Trout River since 1925, with a big fundraiser called ‘ExZOOberation: Riverfront Rendezvous’ on May 3rd.

“You’re supporting an amazing place that’s been here at this location for 100 years and in town for 115 years. It’s a 501C3, a lot of people don’t understand that. We literally cannot exist without your donations of your time, talent, or treasure,” said Dvorak.

The Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and his wife Ashley Coen will also serve as the Honorary Chairs for this event.

For details on these programs and event tickets, visit https://www.jacksonvillezoo.org/

