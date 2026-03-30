Jacksonville Zoo launches new mobile app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Visitors to Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens now have a smarter, more convenient way to explore, thanks to the launch of the Zoo’s new official mobile app.

Available as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app is designed to make every visit easier and more engaging. Guests can access an interactive map, check real-time schedules for animal encounters and educational talks, and plan their day with up-to-date information right from their phone.

Jacksonville Zoo Malayan tiger cub Jacksonville Zoo Malayan tiger cub

The app also streamlines the guest experience by allowing users to purchase tickets, order food and beverages, and even sign up for Zoo memberships—all in one place.

“Our goal is to create a seamless and engaging experience for every guest,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “This new app puts everything you need right at your fingertips, so you can spend less time planning and more time connecting with wildlife and nature.”

Manatee Habitat opens at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens Leece Hamilton, CMG (Leece Hamilton, CMG/Leece Hamilton, CMG)

Guests are encouraged to download the app ahead of their next visit to make the most of their day.

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