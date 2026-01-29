Jacksonville Zoo to open manatee rehabilitation center in campus transformation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens will hold a grand opening for the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River and VyStar SkyScape entrance on March 6, marking a milestone in the zoo’s campus transformation.

The new habitat and entrance are the first major components of REZOOVENATION, a multi-phase plan to revitalize the zoo’s campus and improve animal habitats.

The newly renovated facilities include a 330,000-gallon critical care center dedicated to the rehabilitation of Florida manatees and an immersive gateway designed to enhance the guest arrival experience.

The Wayne and Weaver Manatee River is a 330,000-gallon, state-of-the-art critical care facility. It is designed to allow the zoo to rescue, rehabilitate and release Florida manatees, a species currently considered threatened.

The habitat offers visitors real-time visibility into conservation work while providing education about the manatee ecosystem.

The VyStar SkyScape serves as the zoo’s new primary entrance and features a dramatic, immersive video screen with direct views into the manatee habitat, along with a café and retail space.

The new facilities also function as an event destination for corporate gatherings, weddings and community celebrations. It features flexible indoor and outdoor spaces that overlook the manatee habitat, including banquet facilities and meeting rooms, while the covered SkyScape area provides additional space for galas and large events.

Nikki Smith serves as the Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Smith noted that the project was made possible through a partnership between the City of Jacksonville and private donors.

“This project represents what’s possible when a community comes together around conservation,” Smith said.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has operated at its Trout River location for more than 100 years.

It is currently recognized as the No. 1 attraction in Northeast Florida and the No. 4 Best Zoo in the United States.

