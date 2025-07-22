Jacksonville Zoo throws ‘13 Going on 30’ birthday bash for Chata the sloth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating Chata, the sloth’s 30th birthday, with a ‘13 Going on 30′ themed party on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to watch Chata enjoy special birthday enrichment activities, sign a birthday card for her, and participate in a guessing game to win a Sloth Behind-the-Scenes Experience.

The birthday party promises to be a fun-filled event, with activities centered around the theme of the popular movie ’13 Going on 30.’

Visitors can engage in a guessing game to determine how many Razzles are in a jar, with the closest guess winning a unique experience with Chata.

The event highlights Chata’s three decades of life, showcasing her sass and charm to all attendees.

