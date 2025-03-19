Jacksonville Zoo voted 4th best zoo in the nation as key projects near completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating a new accolade after placing 4th in USA TODAY’s Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Zoo”.

This was the first year the zoo was nominated in the category.

The nominees were selected by a panel of USA TODAY editors and zoo experts, before being voted on by the public.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named the No. 4 Best Zoo in the nation. This achievement would not be possible without the unwavering support from our community and all those who voted for us – thank you!” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to be recognized alongside such exceptional zoos across the country. I believe this is a testament to both our community and committed team here at the Zoo, who remain steadfast in our shared mission to protect wildlife and wild places.”

All 10 winners are listed in order below:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Nebraska) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado) Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (Ohio) Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (Florida) Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden (Ohio) Brevard Zoo (Florida) North Carolina Zoo (North Carolina) Audubon Zoo (Louisiana) Riverbanks Zoo and Garden (South Carolina) Saint Louis Zoo (Missouri)

In the winning summary of the Jacksonville Zoo, USA TODAY recognized it for its diverse number of habitats, the award-winning Range of the Jaguar exhibit, the spotlight on native species, and the Stingray Bay touch pool experience.

The Zoo has the chance to raise its ranking in coming years, with a number of key projects recently beginning construction or reaching completion.

Its newest exhibit, Sloth Crossing, opened to the public just this month, giving the community a chance to better understand the slow-moving, tree-dwelling animal.

The J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River and VyStar SkyScape Entrance are also set to open next year, transforming the way visitors enter the zoo.

The $70 million dollar investment will create a brand-new, expanded manatee rescue habitat to help the zoo increase its conservation and rehabilitation efforts.

This week, the Zoo began a fundraising effort to help finish the 330,000 gallon river.

Each $5 donation comes with a receipt that can be redeemed for a sticker at the gift shop. The stickers can then be placed on a board outside the entrance.

The goal is $5 million.

“If every guest donates just $5, we can fundraise $5 million!” said Nikki Smith, Jacksonville Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “As a non-profit, we rely on donations and the support of our community to build these transformative habitats that will not only create unique experiences for our guests but also play a critical role in preserving our local manatee population.”

Nearly every part of the zoo has some sort of revitalization effort in the works as part of the REZOOVENATION project.

